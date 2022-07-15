Video: Scott McTominay scores fluke deflected goal to equalise for Manchester United

Scott McTominay hit a deflected strike which looped over the Melbourne Victory goalkeeper to equalise for Manchester United.

McTominay picked up the ball outside the box, before firing it towards goal. Unfortunately for Melbourne, it took a wicked deflection off a defender a looped over the goalkeeper.

The Scottish international won’t mind how the goal went in, as he grabbed Manchester United an equaliser.

Pictures below from MUTV.

McTominay will be hoping to impress new manager Erik ten Hag this pre-season, with the Dutchman undoubtedly looking to bring in midfield reinforcements.

