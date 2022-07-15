Wayne Rooney is considering making a move for former Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard after taking over at DC United.

Rooney was recently appointed as head coach of Major League Soccer side DC United, a club he spent some time at towards the end of his playing career.

After failing to keep Derby County in the Championship, Rooney decided to leave the club and take an opportunity in America.

Now, Rooney is considering making former Manchester United teammate Lingard his first signing since his appointment, according to 90min.

Lingard recently left Manchester United following the expiration of his contract, so would be available on a free transfer.

The England international has reportedly demanded £200,000 a week in recent months, according to Chronicle Live, a wage not many clubs in the Premier League would consider.

DC United currently have just one designated player on their books, meaning they could offer Lingard a significant salary package.

In the MLS, clubs are only allowed three players who break the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, so there is space for Rooney to bring in one or two superstars this summer.