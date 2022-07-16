Spurs duo stuck in South Korea until Tuesday with teammates set to fly home on Sunday

Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster will remain in South Korea until Tuesday to complete their seven days of quarantine after returning positive Covid tests during the week.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that Tottenham’s squad will fly home on Sunday but new signings Bissouma and Forster will have to wait in accordance with Korean health regulations.

It was confirmed by Spurs manager Antonio Conte during the week that both players had tested positive for the virus after taking the mandatory tests needed for entry into Korea. The pair have missed two pre-season games as a result and have been isolated away from the squad reports the Evening Standard.

This Covid scenario will cause major disruption to both players, but especially Bissouma, who needs to be in top shape to carry out the role he was signed to do. The midfielder is losing out on very valuable game time and training and will need to catch up with the rest of the squad before the new season starts.

Tottenham’s next match is next Saturday as they travel to Glasgow to face Rangers. The 25-year-old should be ready for this clash, as the Spurs new boy looks to get his season underway, in what will be a very important one for the London club.