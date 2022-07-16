A third club rejects the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

It was announced at the start of the month that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but his exit hasn’t gone to plan since as no club seems interested in the 37-year-old.

The striker’s desire to leave the Manchester club is said to be a result of wanting to play with a team capable of winning the Champions League and it was also stated that he wasn’t impressed with United’s transfer business at the time.

Man United have gone on to sign Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen in the time since and could that lead to the Portugal superstar staying? as it has coincided with the fact that no club seems to want Ronaldo at this stage of his career, at least the sort of clubs he wishes to arrive at.

The latest club that has reaffirmed its position in not wanting to sign Ronaldo is Bayern Munich. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic recently told Sport1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us.”

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzi? tells @Sport1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us”. ???? #FCBayern Jorge Mendes, still pushing – but now Bayern position has been clarified again. pic.twitter.com/uP1IqUqlrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

This comes after Chelsea ruled themselves out of potentially signing Ronaldo, despite the club’s new owner Todd Boehly recently holding talks with the superstar’s agent Jorge Mendes to assess a potential deal, reported The Athletic.

That followed Paris Saint-Germain, as according to ESPN, the Man United striker was offered to the French champions by Mendes, but the Ligue 1 side rejected the possibility of signing the superstar this summer.

This leaves Ronaldo in a sticky situation because as of now, the 37-year-old looks like he could be walking back to Old Trafford with his tail between his legs.