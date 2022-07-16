Everton open contract talks with English star in light of Premier League interest

Everton have opened talks with Anthony Gordon over a new contract after recent interest from Newcastle United.

Negotiations between all parties are underway over a new deal, which would see Gordon extend his contract whilst also receiving a huge pay rise, reports Football Insider. The wingers’ current deal expires in 2025 and although that is years away, the Toffees want to tie the youngster down and reward him for his recent success in a blue shirt.

Gordon had a breakthrough campaign last season, starting 25 Premier League matches and his 40 appearances in all competitions yielded four goals and three assists. That went a long way in helping Everton stay up last season and it grabbed the attention of other clubs.

One of those clubs was Newcastle, who contacted Everton at the start of the month over a £35m deal as reported by Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, but according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Toffees are unwilling to consider his exit this summer.

Another club that showed interest was Tottenham – who were linked with a double deal involving him and Richarlison states Football Insider – eventually securing the latter from the Merseyside club.

Gordon is clearly seen as the future of Everton but the club will need to get itself in order next season if they want to keep him long-term or it won’t be long before players like the 21-year-old will be looking for the door when other clubs come knocking.