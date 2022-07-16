Barcelona interested in Premier League youngster but face competition from English clubs

Barcelona have approached Aston Villa over a possible transfer of their midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The La Liga giants have been following Chukwuemeka for several months reports Mundo Deportivo, with the midfielder being described as a player with a lot of potential and Barca boss Xavi has already given the go-ahead to sign him if it is possible for the club to do so.

Barcelona’s sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff has already initiated talks with Aston Villa who are keen to let go of the player whose contract expires in 2023 but the Catalan side have competition from the Premier League, which could see them miss out on a potential deal.

According to 90min, Manchester United and Arsenal are among a host of other clubs interested in signing Chukwuemeka, who could now be available for around £20m, according to talkSPORT.

The 18-year-old was recently omitted from Aston Villa’s pre-season tour squad, with the England youth international yet to sign a new contract with the Birmingham club. The midfielder has plenty of options should he leave but that destination is not very clear at this moment in time.