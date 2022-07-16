€22m Rangers star set to join Ajax despite Brighton interest

Ajax are set to sign Rangers centre-back Calvin Bassey with the 22-year-old set to replace Man United bound Lisandro Martinez at the Dutch giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a full agreement in place between the clubs for a €22m fee to be paid, whilst there will be also a sell-on clause included in Bassey’s new contract. Those details are broken down into €5m in add-ons and a sell-on clause of around 10% of a future sale states Romano.

Bassey will undergo his medical very soon in order to join Ajax as the Rangers man faces the responsibility of replacing Lisandro Martinez at the Dutch giants, with the Argentine set to join Manchester United very soon.

Calvin Bassey deal details: €22m fee guaranteed, €5m add-ons and sell on clause around 10% of future sale. Long term contract for Bassey, top signing confirmed. ???? #Ajax Announcements expected soon for Francisco Conceição, Brian Brobbey and Calvin Bassey. pic.twitter.com/nsgODeFQa5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

Another club interested in signing Bassey this summer was Brighton and Hove Albion reports talkSPORT. Graham Potter is lacking in centre-backs and is looking to address that issue this summer, but it looks like the Englishman has missed out on one of his targets.

The Rangers man would have been a great signing for the Seagulls as he is coming off the back of a great season with the Scottish club and looks ready to take the next step in his career. However, that next step is the Johan Cruyff Arena, as the 22-year-old looks to work his way up the European ladder.