Arsenal look set to reignite their interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

After missing out on the Champions League places last season, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to strengthen his Arsenal side this summer. With the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League, strength in depth is going to be vital to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool with their super squads.

One man Arsenal are considering making a move for is long-term target Tapsoba, who would cost in the region of €50m, according to FootballTransfers. The fee seems a little excessive for Arsenal, who already have Gabriel, Ben White, and William Saliba.

However, Tapsoba does fit Arteta’s recruitment strategy of targeting younger players, and it could then allow them to play a back-three system.

Arsenal don’t have any real areas of weakness in their squad as it stands, so adding more competition in positions is going to be vital if they want to push for the top four.

An example of this was bringing in Fabio Vieira, despite him playing in the same position at Martin Odegaard. Vieira may not start every week, but it provides an adequate replacement if Odegaard is ever injured or needs a rest.