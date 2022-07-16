Arsenal reach verbal agreement to sign player from Premier League rivals

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko has spent the majority of his Manchester City career as a converted left-back. The Ukrainian is naturally a midfielder but has been used as a backup defender under Pep Guardiola.

Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, as he looks for more first-team opportunities, and according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached full verbal agreement for the transfer of Zinchenko.

Zinchenko will add much-needed competition to Arsenal’s midfield. When Thomas Partey was injured, Arsenal’s performances dropped significantly, so bringing in quality in midfield will be crucial this summer.

Also, with Kieran Tierney’s injury record, Zinchenko will be able to cover at left-back, with the Scottish defender missing regularly last season.

Zinchenko’s performances in midfield for Ukraine show the true technical quality that he is. Sometimes his passing, vision, and technique aren’t as noticeable when he slots in at left-back for Manchester City, but the Ukrainian excels when playing in midfield.

  AMN should take a leaf out of this top professional midfielders book. Where would AMN career be going if he wasn't such a numpty?

