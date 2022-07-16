Arsenal star William Saliba could push for a move away from the club this summer if he doesn’t receive first-team reassurances.

Saliba spent last season on loan at Marseille, where he performed exceptionally, earning himself a call-up to the French national team. The young defender has now returned to Arsenal after his loan spell, but the 21-year-olds future is in doubt.

According to The Independent, Saliba wants a guaranteed spot in the Arsenal team, after spending his whole Arsenal career being sent out on loan or in the youth teams.

Saliba has never been given a chance at Arsenal, but after proving himself at Marseille, Mikel Arteta will struggle to ignore him any longer.

However, with Gabriel and Ben White performing well last season, Saliba may find himself sitting on the bench for a large portion of next season.

Arsenal’s upcoming pre-season games will be pivotal for Saliba’s future. Arteta may opt for a back three to fit in the aforementioned centre-backs, but if he chooses to stick with his back four, then Saliba will have to impress in the next few weeks.