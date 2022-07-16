Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has expressed his desire to leave the club.

Ronaldo has grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of transfer activity at the club, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano speaking to CaughtOffside.

The Portuguese striker is used to winning trophies year on year, so a season without any silverware will undoubtedly be disappointing for the veteran striker.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and the latest club to show an interest is Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN.

However, the report claims that it is unlikely the Spanish club will make a move for the 37-year-old as it stands.

Manchester United are remaining firm on their stance and are unwilling to entertain any offers for Ronaldo to leave the club.

After recently arriving at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has begun to implement a high-tempo, fast-paced style at the club. During the early pre-season games, the United players are working hard to press the opposition high up the pitch, something Ronaldo has struggled to do in recent years.

At 37, Ronaldo isn’t able to press like he could have as a youngster, meaning he’s going to have to adapt to play in a Ten Hag system.