Bayern Munich have officially announced that Serge Gnabry has signed a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.

Gnabry had been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, according to journalist Simon Phillips, who claimed that Gnabry was a possible option for them this window.

The German winger’s contract was set to expire next year, and talks have been ongoing for a while to extend his current deal.

Now, Bayern Munich have officially announced in the tweet below that Gnabry has extended his contract at the club until 2026, ending speculation that he will leave the club this summer.

Shortly before they announced Gnabry would be staying, Bayern also announced that they had reached an agreement with Barcelona for the sale of Robert Lewandowski.

Losing both Lewandowski and Gnabry in the same window would have been a real hit for Bayern, so keeping hold of Gnabry will soften the blow of losing Lewandowski.

Gnabry scored 14 league goals last season, helping the German club win the Bundesliga. Losing a player of his calibre would be detrimental to their success, and now the task is to attempt to replace the goals that Lewandowski contributes year on year.