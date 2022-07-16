Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Arsenal youngster Omari Hutchinson.

Hutchinson failed to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal, spending all his time in the academy. The young midfielder moved to Arsenal from Charlton as a kid, and is highly rated at the club.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from selling Hutchinson to a Premier League rival, with Chelsea officially announcing they have signed the Arsenal youngster.

Despite being just 18, Hutchinson has already made his debut for the Jamaican senior team. Hutchinson did originally appear for the England youth teams, but has now opted to play for Jamaica.

Arsenal have been known to give young talent a chance in the first team in recent years, so it’s a surprise to see Hutchinson leave the club. Arsenal had the lowest average age in the whole of the Premier League last season.

However, if Hutchinson couldn’t see a clear path to the first team for himself, then a move to Chelsea was the right one. There’s little chance Hutchinson will be featuring for the Chelsea senior side next season, but the young star will be hoping to impress Thomas Tuchel in the next few years.