Chelsea have officially announced their second signing of the summer in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move to the Premier League in almost every summer of his career. The Napoli defender has been at the club since 2014, making 317 appearances in all competitions.

Now, Chelsea have officially announced that Koulibaly has joined the club, as seen in the tweet below.

Introducing our second signing of the summer! ?#KoulibalyIsChelsea — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2022

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already this summer, there’s no doubt a central defender would have been high on Thomas Tuchel’s agenda.

With Chelsea playing a three-at-the-back system, losing two key defenders is a real struggle for them. The duo left following the expiration of their contracts, meaning Chelsea didn’t receive a penny for them.

Koulibaly will offer plenty of experience and know-how in the back line, after signing a four-year deal at the club.

The article released by Chelsea quotes Koulibaly as saying the London club attempted to sign Koulibaly in 2016, but a move failed to materialise. The Senegalese defender has been one of the best centre-backs in Europe for some time now and is undoubtedly going to give Chelsea a better chance of going toe to toe with Manchester City and Liverpool next season.