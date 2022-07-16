Eddie Howe makes major transfer U-turn regarding 28-year-old star

Eddie Howe is now looking to keep Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles. 

GiveMeSport reported in May that Lascelles had been put up for sale by Newcastle. The defender has struggled to play regular minutes after the arrival of Dan Burn, and now Sven Botman has been brought in to add even more competition.

However, according to The Athletic, Lascelles is now not expecting to leave the club this summer.

Despite Howe bringing in defensive reinforcements, Lascelles’ experience and leadership means he could still play a pivotal role.

