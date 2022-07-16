Everton and West Ham are among the clubs keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Pepe has struggled to cement a regular place in the Arsenal side after his big-money move to the club. The former Lille winger came to the Premier League after an excellent spell in France, but Pepe has failed to adapt to life in England.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Sevilla, West Ham, Everton, and Leicester City are all keeping tabs on Pepe ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

Although Pepe has failed to adapt to life in the Premier League so far, a new move may be necessary to reignite his career.

Everton in particular have been crying out for a right-winger for some time now, with their usual wingers Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon preferring to operate on the left-hand side.

However, after Arsenal paid a whopping £72m (according to Sky Sports) for the winger, they will be wanting to recoup a decent amount of the fee they paid for him, which could make him an unrealistic signing for the aforementioned clubs.