Speaking for Loaded Mag NUFC YouTube channel, journalist Lee Davey thinks Newcastle might have a real chance of signing Leicester star Youri Tielemans.
The Belgian star has just another year left on his current contract at King Power Stadium and his exit looks imminent.
Tielemans is refusing to sign a new contract as the 25-year-old is keen to try a new challenge.
“Tielemans, we know is looking for a deal, he’s into the final 12 months of his contract.
“We know he’s looking for a new challenge elsewhere, I think he would be open to a Newcastle move.
“I don’t think there’s any preferential team for him, but I think he just wants to move on.” – finished Davey.