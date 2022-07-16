Speaking for Loaded Mag NUFC YouTube channel, journalist Lee Davey thinks Newcastle might have a real chance of signing Leicester star Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian star has just another year left on his current contract at King Power Stadium and his exit looks imminent.

Tielemans is refusing to sign a new contract as the 25-year-old is keen to try a new challenge.

The MailOnline journalist suggests player doesn’t have any preference where he wants to play next and Newcastle could secure his services for a fee close to £25m. “Another real slow-burner, lots of links, but no real movement. I think this is something that’s affecting Leicester’s transfer window, actually – knowing what’s going to happen with this…

“Tielemans, we know is looking for a deal, he’s into the final 12 months of his contract.

“We know he’s looking for a new challenge elsewhere, I think he would be open to a Newcastle move.

“I don’t think there’s any preferential team for him, but I think he just wants to move on.” – finished Davey.