Leeds in advanced talks to seal their best deal of the summer

Leeds United are in advanced talks with Joe Gelhardt over extending the 20-year-old’s contract.

Gelhardt has come through the ranks quickly at Leeds since joining the club from Wigan in 2020 and played a key role in the club’s survival battle last season, featuring in all but two of the club’s last 12 games.

The Yorkshire club now want to reward him for his progress and contributions, with the 20-year-old set for a big pay rise as well as an extension on top of the two years left on his current deal reports Football Insider.

Joe Gelhardt’s journey at Leeds

Gelhardt was signed from Wigan for just £1m in August 2020, as Leeds took advantage of a cash-strapped Wigan being relegated to League One states Football Insider.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut in a League Cup win over Fulham in September 2021, coming on as a second-half substitute for Mateusz Klich. The forward has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side since and has contributed with two goals and four assists.

The most important of which came last season, when the youngster netted a last-minute winner against Norwich City and contributed the assist for Pascal Struijk’s dramatic equaliser against Brighton.

Gelhardt’s football journey is just starting and Leeds and their fans will be delighted to have him at Elland Road for many more years.