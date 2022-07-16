Liverpool are looking to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of Ajax winger Antony.

Antony recently enjoyed his best goalscoring season, striking 12 times in all competitions. The Brazilian winger recently broke into the national team, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s interest in Antony has been well documented, and now according to Yahoo Esportes, Liverpool are looking to hijack a deal to bring Antony to Merseyside.

The choice between Liverpool and Manchester United won’t be easy.

Talks are currently ongoing between Liverpool and Antony, with the North West club looking to bring in another forward this summer.

Manchester United are struggling to agree a deal to sign Antony, so Liverpool may be able to swoop in.

Liverpool, unfortunately for Manchester United, are currently a far more attractive prospect. The latter haven’t won a trophy in multiple years, and recently failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, the competition for places at Liverpool is significantly tougher, meaning he may struggle to get regular minutes, whereas a move to Manchester United should see him starting every week. Also, Antony has worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so the decision between the two clubs won’t be easy.