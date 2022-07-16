Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, who could be allowed to leave the club.

Ziyech has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since joining Chelsea, failing to nail down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The Moroccan forward will be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Now, according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, Manchester United could make a move for Ziyech this summer.

The Ziyech move to AC Milan has stuttered a little and if that situation drags on let’s not rule out the idea that Ten Hag looks to take him to United instead,” said Jones.

Ziyech worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so the Dutch manager will be no stranger to his capabilities. The Chelsea winger undoubtedly has the talent, but has struggled to express himself since joining the club.

Adapting to the Premier League isn’t always easy coming from abroad, and Ziyech is a prime example of that.

However, Ten Hag may take a risk on the Chelsea star, as Manchester United look to improve after such a dreadful season.