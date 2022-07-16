Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea star this summer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, who could be allowed to leave the club.

Ziyech has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since joining Chelsea, failing to nail down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The Moroccan forward will be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Now, according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, Manchester United could make a move for Ziyech this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Chelsea officially announce their second summer signing
Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United star
Video: Man United’s Alessia Russo scores goal of the tournament contender after remarkable turn

The Ziyech move to AC Milan has stuttered a little and if that situation drags on let’s not rule out the idea that Ten Hag looks to take him to United instead,” said Jones.

Ziyech worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so the Dutch manager will be no stranger to his capabilities. The Chelsea winger undoubtedly has the talent, but has struggled to express himself since joining the club.

Adapting to the Premier League isn’t always easy coming from abroad, and Ziyech is a prime example of that.

However, Ten Hag may take a risk on the Chelsea star, as Manchester United look to improve after such a dreadful season.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.