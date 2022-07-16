Newcastle man considering exit but is demanding a pay rise

Newcastle defender Javier Manquillo is considering leaving the club this summer.

That’s according to Chronicle Live, who claim the Spanish defender is attracting interest from his home country.

However, despite struggling to cement a regular place in the Newcastle side, Manquillo will demand a pay rise for any clubs interested in him.

After the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Manquillo has fallen down the pecking order at St James Park, so unless he’s willing to play a bit-part role, then a move away from Newcastle is probably a smart idea.