Newcastle man considering exit but is demanding a pay rise

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle defender Javier Manquillo is considering leaving the club this summer.

That’s according to Chronicle Live, who claim the Spanish defender is attracting interest from his home country.

However, despite struggling to cement a regular place in the Newcastle side, Manquillo will demand a pay rise for any clubs interested in him.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal look set to reignite their interest in 23-year-old
Arsenal reach verbal agreement to sign player from Premier League rivals
Liverpool looking to hijack Manchester United’s attempts to sign Ajax star

After the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Manquillo has fallen down the pecking order at St James Park, so unless he’s willing to play a bit-part role, then a move away from Newcastle is probably a smart idea.

More Stories Javier Manquillo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.