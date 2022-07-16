Leeds writer Phil Hay believes youngster Archie Gray could play a part this season for the Yorkshire club.

The 16-year-old has impressed so far in the pre-season with his composure and maturity despite young age.

Jesse Marsch decided to use him in win against Brisbane Roar and the young midfielder showed flashes of brilliance.

Speaking for the The Phil Hay Show, he said: “Archie Grey, who just cruised through the whole thing it was kind of effortless with him, he looks so good and Marsch said afterwards you know I consider him a first-team player now and he will play a little bit this season, probably not a huge amount because you’ve got a squad there with Rocha in it and Adams and Forshaw as well.

