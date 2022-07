Brendan Rodgers is planning to sell Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claims that Leicester will pursue Levi Colwill if they manage to sell Vestergaard this summer.

The Danish defender only arrived at the beginning of last season, but Vestergaard has failed to impress.

Vestergaard has only managed ten Premier League appearances since joining the club, and has failed to make the impact Rodgers would have expected.