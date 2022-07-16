The biggest signing of the summer is official as Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is officially a Barcelona player after Bayern Munich confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon.

The Bundesliga club put out a statement confirming that they have reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski as the saga regarding the Polish striker is now closed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern will receive €50m add-ons included from the La Liga giants, with personal terms already agreed upon months ago. The 33-year-old reportedly only wanted to join Barca this summer and the striker has now got his wish as he looks to start a new chapter at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski is set to join FC Barcelona. Full details: https://t.co/LQ59LnkBZW — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 16, 2022

Regarding the agreement with Barcelona for Lewandowski, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said via the club’s statement:

“We have agreed to release Robert Lewandowski. We have a verbal agreement with FC Barcelona, the contract is still pending. We know very well what we have to thank Robert for, but great players have also left FC Bayern in the past, and even after that, Bayern’s world did not fall apart. On the contrary, it often continued with even more success.”

Lewandowski will now join his new teammates for pre-season in America as the Spanish side prepare for their match with Inter Miami on Wednesday. Whether the Polish superstar plays in that match is unknown, but what can be agreed upon, is that Barcelona have secured the biggest signing of the summer as the world’s best striker gets his move.