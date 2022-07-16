Ultra-rich club set to make official bid to sign Leeds star

Newcastle United are interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison and are one of the only clubs willing to match the club’s valuation of the 25-year-old.

That is according to LeedsLive, who states that the Magpies are willing to match the valuation of Harrison as manager Eddie Howe is a keen admirer of the Englishman.

Leeds are said to not be keen on selling the winger this summer, but every player has his price and Newcastle are one of a few clubs that can afford to spend that type of cash following their recent takeover. The Yorkshire club will be prepared for an official bid but whether they accept it will have to be seen.

Apart from Newcastle, Tottenham were the other club interested in Harrison and expressed as such back in May, states LeedsLive. However, the London club were turned off by the reported £30m price tag and opted for Everton’s Richarlison instead.

After losing both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips already this summer, it is important that Leeds can keep hold of Harrison, as the winger is a valuable player for the Yorkshire club which he showed towards the backend of last season. As for Newcastle, the Englishman could be a great asset also, but it remains to be seen if their interest becomes official over the next few weeks.