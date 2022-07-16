Video: Richarlison throws punch during Spurs’ pre-season bust-up with Sevilla

Tottenham faced Sevilla earlier today in a 1-1 draw in South Korea but the match was marred by a bust-up between the two clubs at half-time.

Towards the end of a goalless first half, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min appeared to catch Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel with his elbow, only to accidentally leave the player worse for wear. The South Korean forward was confronted by opposition players and the incident turned into a heated exchange between several individuals from either side.

Montiel was seen with blood in and around his mouth following the accident with Son, which occurred after the Argentine defender had tried to tackle Ryan Sessegnon but ended up running into South Korean’s elbow as the Spurs player joined to make a tackle.

Pictures posted to social media showed at least seven Spurs players still arguing with their Sevilla counterparts as both teams headed into the dressing rooms at the interval, with many spotting Spurs’ new boy Richarlison throwing a small punch in defence of his new teammates.

Richarlison going for a punch in a pre-season friendly…? pic.twitter.com/1iNN2IBr1L — Theo (@Thogden) July 16, 2022

Footage Courtesy of CBS Sports