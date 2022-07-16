Video: Tottenham take the lead through Harry Kane after excellent work from Heung-Min Son

Tottenham took the lead against Sevilla in a pre-season friendly through Harry Kane after some excellent play from Heung-Min Son.

Son escaped the challenge of multiple defenders, before somehow feeding his forward partner Kane, who expertly finished into the bottom corner.

The Tottenham duo linked up on many occasions last season, with Son sharing the golden boot with Mohamed Salah.

Pictures below from MaxSport.

GOAL! Harry Kane gives Tottenham the lead in their Pre-season game against Sevilla ??#TOTSEV | #THFC

pic.twitter.com/52dRToyJep — Footy Goals (@fastfootygoal) July 16, 2022

Antonio Conte will be hoping Son and Kane can continue their formidable partnership going into the new season.