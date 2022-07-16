West Ham have stepped up their interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja with an official bid.

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he has developed into one of the best young strikers in England.

The Albanian forward recently returned to Chelsea, and was initially omitted from their pre-season tour squad.

Broja has now linked up with his teammates, but he could be on the move this summer.

According to The Athletic, West Ham have submitted an offer to Chelsea for Broja worth in total of £30m. West Ham offered Chelsea £25m up front, with £5m in add-ons, as they look to prise the young striker away from Stamford Bridge.

With Michail Antonio struggling with regular injuries and reaching the latter stages of his career, it’s no surprise to see West Ham targeting the Chelsea forward.

With the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League, strength in depth is going to be a huge advantage for many clubs. West Ham currently have just Antonio as a senior striker, so adding another to their forward line will be necessary this summer.