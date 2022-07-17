Arsenal could make a move for German forward after missing out on Raphinha

Arsenal could make a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer, after missing out on Raphinha.

Barcelona recently announced the signing of Raphinha from Leeds, and the Brazilian winger had been linked with a move to Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that Arsenal could seek an alternative this transfer window.

With the introduction of five substitutions and having qualified for Europe last season, Arsenal will need to add strength in depth if they want to compete towards the top of the Premier League.

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking to the Football Terrace, Arsenal have had their sights on Sane this summer.

“A move to La Liga could be more likely, I’ve not heard rumblings at the Chelsea end, I’ve actually heard more rumblings from Arsenal that this was a name being considered at the beginning of the window, but then they turned their attention to Raphinha,” said Jacobs, speaking on Bayern Munich winger Sane.

With Raphinha completing his move to Barcelona, we could now see Arsenal come in for Sane.

The former Manchester City star already has Premier League experience, so Arsenal won’t have to worry about him adapting to life in England.

 

