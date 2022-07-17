Exclusive: Why Arsenal boss Arteta is such a big fan of Zinchenko as transfer agreement complete

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been key to the club pursuing a transfer deal for Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, with a £30million agreement between the two clubs now complete.

Zinchenko’s versatility appeals to Arteta, according to Romano, and that has been key to the Spanish tactician pushing for a deal for the Ukraine international.

“Arsenal are working on Oleksandr Zinchenko deal as they consider him a versatile player – that’s why they wanted Lisandro Martinez too and were still in the race until late on,” Romano writes.

“Zinchenko is another important talent, however. The Ukraine international can play as left back, midfielder and help the team in many different ways. I’m not yet sure what his main role will be at the Emirates Stadium, but Mikel Arteta is big fan, the relationship is very good since he was at Man City. Zinchenko knows Arteta well and this is a decisive factor for the deal.

“The agreement between the clubs is almost complete for £30m, waiting to settle the personal terms.”

Arsenal have had a strong summer so far, bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira as two high-profile additions, while Matt Turner also looks a very decent new backup goalkeeper, and a new contract for Eddie Nketiah also looks a smart move.

Zinchenko would be another fine addition to Arteta’s squad, possibly offering an alternative to the injury-prone Kieran Tierney at left-back, while also giving Arteta something a bit different in midfield after some unconvincing form from Granit Xhaka and others.