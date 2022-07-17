Departing Arsenal ace sends classy message to the club’s fans

Omari Hutchinson has left Arsenal for rivals Chelsea in a slightly surprising transfer across London, and he’s sent a classy message to the club’s fans on his Instagram page.

The 18-year-old midfielder was on the books at Arsenal between 2015 and 2022, but has now decided to make the move to Stamford Bridge to further his career.

See below as Hutchinson sent a classy farewell message to the Gunners in this image on social media…

Gooners will be disappointed to see this top young talent leaving for a rival, but on the scale of things, it’s not the biggest concern for the club right now.

Mikel Arteta, Edu and co. have made a strong start to the summer transfer window, bringing in Gabriel Jesus as the club’s marquee signing of this transfer window.

Not only that, but Jesus’ agent has also revealed that Chelsea tried to hijack the deal, to no avail…

?? New insight into the Gabriel Jesus transfer. His agent, Marcelo Pettinati, tells me: “Chelsea were one of the teams that tried to hijack the Arsenal move. They tried very hard in the final days to get him. By that point, we’d already chosen our new project.”#AFC pic.twitter.com/xLYtPe7CQL — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 15, 2022

Chelsea may have signed a promising youngster for the future in Hutchinson, but Jesus could have made an immediate impact up front.