Bayern Munich have submitted an enquiry to sign Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen, as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski recently completed a move to Barcelona, so Bayern Munich will be in the market to replace the Polish forward. There are not many strikers in Europe who will be able to contribute in front of goal as much as Lewandowski, but they are now turning their attention to Napoli striker Osimhen.

That’s according to Il Mattino, who claim that Bayern have submitted an enquiry to Napoli for the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer (talkSPORT), as well as Arsenal (Calcio Mercato).

Chelsea may have been considering Osimhen as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan on loan. The Belgian striker didn’t play too regularly for Chelsea last season, but a replacement will be necessary for squad depth.

Arsenal opted to sign Gabriel Jesus, so a move for Osimhen seems unlikely as it stands. However, the Brazilian forward can operate in multiple positions, so Mikel Arteta may be considering bringing him in to play with Jesus in the same team.