We’ve seen some major transfers this summer, so here’s a look at the 12 best signings made so far by Premier League clubs, featuring Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, and Manchester United snapping up Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Read on for our pick of the 12 best signings, in no particular order…

Raheem Sterling

A badly-needed signing up front for Chelsea, Raheem Sterling has joined from Manchester City in one of the major sagas of the summer. The England international is a pacey, skilful wide-man and a very capable finisher as well, so should give the Blues the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Erling Haaland

One of the biggest names to move to the Premier League in some time, Erling Haaland has joined City from Borussia Dortmund, ensuring they don’t miss departing duo Sterling and Jesus too much. The Norway international is one of the deadliest finishers in world football and should score a bucket-load of goals considering how many chances Pep Guardiola’s side create.

Darwin Nunez

An exciting young forward who had a superb season for Benfica last season, Darwin Nunez has made the move to Liverpool and, despite a bit of a slow start for the Reds in pre-season, he should be ideal to help them replace the departing Sadio Mane.

Sven Botman

A top young defender, Sven Botman has been snapped up by Newcastle ahead of some other big clubs who could surely have signed him. The Dutchman showed huge promise in Ligue 1 with Lille, and he could be crucial to helping the Magpies’ wealthy new owners get this project off the ground.