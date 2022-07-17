Chelsea striker Armando Broja could prove to be the perfect solution to West Ham United’s striker problems. The Hammers still haven’t replaced former striker Sebastien Haller, who joined Dutch champions Ajax over 18 months ago.

Although Haller has since joined Borussia Dortmund, David Moyes’ Hammers have still yet to bring in a capable replacement.

However, according to recent reports, that could be set to change this summer, with the Londoners rumoured to be strongly interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Broja spent last season out on loan with Southampton and although he is now back with his parent club, this summer transfer window is expected to see the Albanian forward moved on permanently.

What has been said about Armando Broja from Chelsea to West Ham?

Interest in the 20-year-old is believed to be coming from Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham, but journalist Alex Crook believes it’ll be the latter who ends up bagging the Blues’ pacey striker.

“I think if he goes anywhere, it will be West Ham for decent money,” Crook told GiveMeSport.

“You’re talking sort of £30m. I think that will probably happen because I don’t think he’s ready for Chelsea’s first team at this moment in time.”

Although Broja made his senior debut for Chelsea back in 2020, the Slough-born hitman has failed to be called into first-team action since.

Nevertheless, following his emergence from the Blues’ youth academy, Broja, who scored nine goals for the Saints last season, is now destined for big things, even if he finds that his future is not at Stamford Bridge.