“They tried very hard” – Agent reveals Arsenal’s rivals tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus transfer

Arsenal did well to secure the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, finally bringing in a world class replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners seemingly faced strong competition for Jesus as well, with the Brazil international’s agent speaking out on Chelsea’s attempt to hijack the deal late on.

The Blues ended up signing Jesus’ former Man City team-mate Raheem Sterling instead, but it seems they were keen on Jesus first.

Journalist Freddie Paxton has quotes from Jesus’ agent, who insisted that Chelsea tried very hard to beat Arsenal to the signing of Jesus. See the tweet below for details…

?? New insight into the Gabriel Jesus transfer. His agent, Marcelo Pettinati, tells me: “Chelsea were one of the teams that tried to hijack the Arsenal move. They tried very hard in the final days to get him. By that point, we’d already chosen our new project.”#AFC pic.twitter.com/xLYtPe7CQL — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 15, 2022

Arsenal will hope this signing ends up giving them the edge over Chelsea next season, with both sides likely to be among the main contenders for a top four place.

Sterling is a very fine alternative for Thomas Tuchel and co., however, so CFC fans can be happy with their options in attack going into the new season, even if they would ideally bring in one more upgrade on inconsistent performers such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.