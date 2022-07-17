Video: Chelsea new-boy Raheem Sterling says no to signing Man City shirt

Chelsea new-boy Raheem Sterling was in no mood to sign a Manchester City shirt despite only just completing his move from the Etihad Stadium to Stamford Bridge.

The England international had a great career at Man City, but it seems he’s now fully focused on not winding up fans of his new club, even if that means appearing a tad disrespectful to fans of his former employers.

See below as Sterling neglects to sign this City fan’s shirt…

Chelsea have also signed Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, with Thomas Tuchel doing well to strengthen some key areas.

Still, the west London giants were dealt the blow of being rejected by Robert Lewandowski.

