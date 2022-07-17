Chelsea set to make £42m offer for 26-year-old World Cup winner

Chelsea are prepared to offer Paris-Saint Germain as much as £42m for defender Presnel Kimpembe.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Todd Boehly’s Blues, who recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly, are determined to bring in another centre-back.

In addition to Koulibaly, who recently joined from Napoli, Thomas Tuchel’s side has splashed out another £50m on Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

However, despite their spending spree, the 2020-21 Champions League winners don’t appear to be done just yet.

Another high-profile name to emerge as a strong candidate to join the Premier League giants is Kimpembe, who has been with Paris-Saint Germain his entire professional career.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in direct talks for Presnel Kimpembé deal. Initial request around €60/65m but Chelsea are prepared to submit €45/50m proposal. Work in progress. ? #CFC PSG consider Kimpembé part of the project – but he can leave in case of good proposal. pic.twitter.com/7pcV6YWD3q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

MORE: Exclusive: Why Arsenal boss Arteta is such a big fan of Zinchenko as transfer agreement complete

Understood to be on the verge of launching a formal offer, given Romano’s report, it may well be that Boehly has to dig a little deeper in order to meet his European rivals’ £55m (€65m) valuation of their French 2018 World Cup winner.

Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea?

It is understandable why Chelsea are going all out to bring in at least two new central defenders. They lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger at the end of last season after both players failed to extend their contracts.

However, it does feel like Boehly has taken over from former owner Roman Abramovich and he doesn’t really have any idea about which players to target.

The club seem to be going out and trying to sign anybody and everybody. It is becoming increasingly more apparent that there is little to no plan in place so it hasn’t been surprising to see the likes of Raphinha reject the chance to play at Stamford Bridge.

Kimpembe may end up signing and he may end up being a great addition, but if I were a Chelsea fan, I would be quite concerned about the lack of foreplanning going on behind the scenes.