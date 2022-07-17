Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, a player Chelsea have been targeting this summer.

De Ligt has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation, with CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano covering the whole saga. Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Chelsea did have an interest in De Ligt, with Thomas Tuchel looking to add defensive reinforcements this summer.

The Dutch defender, who regularly plays in a back three for his country, would have slotted in well in the Chelsea defence.

Now, Romano has provided another update on De Ligt’s situation, and it’s bad news for those who wanted to see the defender plying his trade at Stamford Bridge.

Romano has confirmed that Bayern have agreed personal terms with De Ligt for a five-year contract, and talks between the German club and Juventus are getting closer to completion.

De Ligt is still a very young defender, despite playing senior football for seven seasons now. At 22 years old, he is still yet to reach his prime, so if Bayern Munich can unlock his vast potential, it could be some excellent business.