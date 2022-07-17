Chelsea star will seek move away if club buy another defender

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will seek a move away from the club this summer if they continue to buy defensive reinforcements.

Colwill has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with the young defender potentially needing more experience at the top level. The 19-year-old spend last season at Huddersfield on loan, and a temporary move to a Premier League club could be the right step in his development.

With Chelsea looking to strengthen in defence this summer, already bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly, Colwill is now considering leaving the club, according to The Athletic, if Chelsea continue to sign players in his position.

Colwill could be an ideal, cost-saving solution to Chelsea’s defence this summer. The English defender is left-footed, meaning he would be comfortable playing on the left-hand side of a back three.

Chelsea appear to be in the market for multiple defenders this summer, so Colwill may be feeling his chances of regular first-team football will be limited.

Ethan Ampadu recently returned from loan and has featured for Thomas Tuchel’s side in pre-season, whereas Colwill is yet to play for the German manager, meaning Ampadu could be ahead of Colwill in the pecking order.