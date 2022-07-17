Cristiano Ronaldo addresses claims he could join Sporting Lisbon on loan

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at claims he could be joining Sporting Lisbon this summer, via his Instagram.

Reports from Portugal had recently suggested that Sporting Lisbon were exploring the possibility of re-signing Ronaldo on a loan deal this summer, according to Sport TV (via Daily Mirror).

The report also claimed that Ronaldo’s car had been spotted parked at the Sporting Lisbon stadium, and Ronaldo has now hit back at those claims, commenting on an Instagram post, as seen below.

It appears Ronaldo isn’t interested in a return to Sporting Lisbon this summer, or at least there has been no approach from his former club.

The chances of Ronaldo returning to Sporting at this stage seem slim, as there’s no doubt the Portuguese star will be desperate to join an elite club to prove himself, after Manchester United endured such a difficult season.

A move to Sporting feels like more of a romantic fairy-tale rather than a realistic solution for Ronaldo, if he was to leave Manchester United.

However, Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Ronaldo is growing increasingly frustrated at the club, so it will be interesting to see if he does leave Old Trafford this summer.

