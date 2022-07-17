Done deal: Manchester United announce their latest summer signing

Manchester United have officially announced that Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez will join the club this summer.

Since arriving at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has been dealt with the tough task of improving a side that struggled immensely last season. The Dutch manager has already turned to the Eredivisie for the signing of Tyrell Malacia, a league he is very much familiar with.

Now, Manchester United have officially announced the signing of another talent, this time from Ten Hag’s former club, Ajax. That man is Lisandro Martinez, with Manchester United’s official website confirming an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

After United conceded more goals last season than any other Premier League campaign, there’s no doubt defensive reinforcements would have been high on Ten Hag’s priority list this summer, and the signings of Malacia and Martinez prove just that.

Left-sided central defenders come at a premium these days, as they are pivotal in possession-based sides. It’s clear to see from Manchester United’s pre-season so far that Ten Hag is looking to implement this style, so the signing of Martinez could be some smart business.