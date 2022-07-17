EPL team could sell star man to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle this summer

Everton may be forced to admit defeat in their quest to keep hold of star winger Anthony Gordon.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Frank Lampard’s Toffees could be prepared to sell Gordon to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Although Everton, on the whole, had a hugely disappointing campaign and narrowly escaped relegation last time out, Gordon, 21, was a standout performer.

Looking to inject some flair and exciting talent to his Toon squad, Howe is believed to have been eyeing Gordon since the Liverpool-born youngster broke through earlier this year.

The Geordies’ pursuit could be boosted as Everton look to sign Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White. The Toffees will need to bring in funds if they’re to make new signings of their own and that’s why the club could reluctantly cash in Gordon’s proposed £40m switch to the North East.