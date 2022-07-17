Everton and West Ham have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.

De Tomas enjoyed an impressive goalscoring season for Espanyol last campaign, striking 17 times in the league. The Spanish striker has consistently scored goals throughout his career, and the 27-year-old could be on the move this summer.

SuperDeporte have recently reported that Arsenal have held a long-term interest in De Tomas, and could make a move for him this summer.

Now, a fresh report from Fichajes has claimed that Everton and West Ham are among a host of clubs who are also interested in the Espanyol striker.

Arsenal have recently brought in Gabriel Jesus, so their attention may have turned elsewhere in the transfer market.

Everton will be actively looking for a replacement for Richarlison, who, at times, single-handedly won games for the Merseyside club during his tenure.

With De Tomas more of a natural out and out striker, Everton may opt to play the Spanish forward in a partnership with Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham are unsurprisingly in the mix for De Tomas, with Michail Antonio their only first-team striker at the club.