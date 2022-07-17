Exclusive: Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United transfer announcement due in a matter of hours

Manchester United’s announcement of the Lisandro Martinez transfer should be imminent, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The Red Devils are finally starting to get their act together in this transfer window, despite getting off to a slow start and lagging behind their rivals.

Still, Man Utd have now made a few smart signings, with Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia both confirmed, and the arrival of Martinez now just a matter of time.

The Argentina international was a stand-out performer in Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side, and fans can be excited about what he could bring to this United team.

Ten Hag clearly needed to improve the United defence, and it shouldn’t be long now before Martinez can be confirmed as another option in that department.

“Lisandro Martinez’s official announcement is a matter of hours. Once the VISA is received, communications from Man United will arrive,” Romano writes.

“The club documents are already signed, the final cost is €55m with add-ons. Lisandro is in Manchester with his agents ready to sign the contract.”

It will be interesting to see how Martinez adapts to life in the Premier League, but if he can replicate his form in the Eredivisie he should quickly become a key player for his new club.