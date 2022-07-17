Fabrizio Romano names the three clubs having the best transfer windows so far, including Man City

Fabrizio Romano has given his exclusive insight into this summer’s transfer window, naming Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona as the three clubs having the best summers so far.

We’ve seen plenty of high-profile deals in this transfer window, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly looking exciting additions for Chelsea, while Arsenal have done well to snap up Gabriel Jesus, and Christian Eriksen has joined Manchester United on a free transfer.

Still, Romano has praised the work of Man City in the Premier League, praising their deals for Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips for relatively cheap, with Pep Guardiola’s squad still looking strong despite the sales of Sterling and Jesus.

Real and Barca have also impressed him, with the Catalan giants in particular making plenty of changes and snapping up some top quality free agents.

“It’s hard to pick one club, but so far this summer Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have been excellent,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

“Raphinha and Lewandowski, combined with Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie coming in for free, are top level signings.

“Real Madrid needed a few things, and I think Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger are often underestimated: they are two fantastic signings, made with perfect timing.

“Man City were smart with Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, exactly what they needed, and not hugely expensive. Despite losing Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, and possibly soon Oleksandr Zinchenko, they still look very strong.”