Frenkie De Jong would only leave Barcelona for one club amid Man United interest

Manchester United do not look like they’ll be signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer.

The Netherlands international has seen his future heavily speculated in recent times. The well-rounded midfielder is viewed as Manchester United’s top summer transfer target with former manager Erik ten Hag rumoured to be pushing for a surprise reunion.

It doesn’t look promising that the Red Devils will be able to lure the former Ajax playmaker to Old Trafford in time for next season though.

Despite both clubs reaching an agreement worth a whopping £72m, the player himself is not keen on a switch, and failure to convince him otherwise would see the deal collapse.

Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie's priority is to stay at Barcelona.

Following some intense back and forth, fans may well be forgiven for giving up on United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old. It is becoming increasingly clear that the number 21’s priority is to remain at the Nou Camp.

However, although very unlikely to leave Xavi’s side, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport, De Jong would depart, but only if the chance to join Bayern Munich presented itself.

It is not known if Bayern Munich have any plans to sound out a new midfielder, but following Robert Lewandowski’s shock move to Barcelona, which went against the Bavarians’ wishes, it is fair to assume that the relationship between both clubs isn’t as strong as it once was.

Personally, I expect De Jong to dig his heels in and scupper any hopes his old manager may have had of bringing him to the Premier League, but I don’t expect to see the midfielder move to Bayern Munich, either.

Who the Red Devils may then turn their attention to is anyone’s guess.