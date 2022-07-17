“I’m a little bit surprised” – Sky Sports man left shocked at what Newcastle are doing

Despite being the world’s wealthiest club, Newcastle United’s business, so far this summer, has been fairly modest.

Although the Magpies have concluded three deals, including signing Sven Botman from Lille and Nick Pope from Burnley, as well as turning Matt Targett’s loan move from Aston Villa permanent, the club has yet to really break the bank.

Speaking about how Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have so far managed to navigate this summer’s transfer window, Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I have to be honest, I am a little bit surprised Newcastle haven’t done more business at the moment.

“Perhaps they are being sensible though and they are ready to burst nearer the end, or they don’t want to be held to ransom with this money they’ve got now and they need to be careful.”

If the reporter’s prediction is anything to go by, Newcastle United fans can probably start to get excited about the end of the window.

Should the North East giants continue to be priced out of deals, then the closer the new season gets, the more chance there is that the Magpies will throw caution to the wind and flex their financial muscles.