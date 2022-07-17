Barcelona could be on alert as Chelsea have revived their interest in a potential transfer move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The France international has been a world class performer in La Liga in recent times, and it looked for some time like he could be on the move this summer.

A deal is yet to materialise, however, and it’s not entirely clear what next club is the most likely for him, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on his future in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

According to Romano, Chelsea are now back in for Kounde, and that could prompt Barca to move quickly for the 23-year-old.

As part of his update on the deals to watch over the next few days, Romano mentioned Kounde and other defenders who could be on the move.

“These will be important days for some major centre-back deals,” he said.

“Bayern Munich will make a new proposal for Matthijs de Ligt, while Chelsea remain keen on Presnel Kimpembe. Gleison Bremer could join Inter Milan, possibly to replace Milan Skriniar, who is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Meanwhile, Barcelona want to push for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde as soon as possible knowing that Chelsea have got back in contact with his agents.”