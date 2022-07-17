“Done deal” – Leeds close in on new signing as contract agreed and medical completed

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of former West Ham youngster Sonny Perkins.

Fabrizio Romano is describing this as a “done deal” already, though it’s yet to be officially announced by the club.

See below as Romano provides an update on the Perkins saga, saying he’s signed his contract and completed his medical to make the move to Elland Road…

English midfielder Sonny Perkins has just signed contract and completed medical tests as new Leeds United player, done deal. ????????? #LUFC Perkins leaves West Ham and joins Leeds, the agreement is completed and will be announced very soon. pic.twitter.com/17vRfsVFoF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

Perkins looks a decent prospect for the future, and some West Ham fans may be disappointed to see him leave, especially for a Premier League rival.

MORE: Sign up for the latest exclusive transfer news straight to your inbox!