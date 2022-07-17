“Done deal” – Leeds close in on new signing as contract agreed and medical completed

Leeds United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of former West Ham youngster Sonny Perkins.

Fabrizio Romano is describing this as a “done deal” already, though it’s yet to be officially announced by the club.

See below as Romano provides an update on the Perkins saga, saying he’s signed his contract and completed his medical to make the move to Elland Road…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United in talks to sign 24-year-old midfielder
‘Sources tell me’ – journalist reveals Newcastle are looking at exciting striker
Reliable journalist drops exciting claim on Leeds transfer activity

Perkins looks a decent prospect for the future, and some West Ham fans may be disappointed to see him leave, especially for a Premier League rival.

MORE: Sign up for the latest exclusive transfer news straight to your inbox!

More Stories Sonny Perkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.