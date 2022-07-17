Reliable journalist drops exciting claim on Leeds transfer activity

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Leeds United’s transfer plans for the summer.

In a potentially exciting claim, it sounds like Jacobs believes there will be more signings on the way at Elland Road.

Leeds urgently need to make changes after allowing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to leave, but it seems they’re working on strengthening a few areas of the squad.

“A back-up keeper, even with Kristoffer Klaesson still at the club, and perhaps a left-back could potentially be added later in the window,” Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

“Jesse Marsch will assess during pre-season first. Junior Firpo is the only senior left-back at the club, so it would certainly make sense to bring in cover.”

Leeds only narrowly survived relegation last season, so it’s surely vital for them to get some names through the door quickly in order to put themselves in the best shape for the new campaign.